52-year-old legend apologizes to AEW star CM Punk after recent "accident"

52-year-old Japanese wrestling legend and former IWGP World Champion Satoshi Kojima recently took to Twitter to apologize to AEW star CM Punk for an unfortunate incident that occurred during their match in the Owen Hart Tournament at the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door II event.

Kojima regretted landing a standard elbow drop directly on CM Punk's groin. Despite the mishap, the latter recovered and eventually secured the victory with a GTS.

In his tweet, Satoshi Kojima clarified that the incident was unintentional and expressed his sincerest apologies to Punk. Kojima's light-hearted remark about not possessing the technological ability to control his elbow drop garnered attention from fans and added a touch of humor to the situation.

"My elbow drop hit his c**k. sorry. But it's not on purpose. Accident. Because I don't have that kind of technology. 💪💔。#AEWxNJPW #forbiddendoor," he wrote.

Despite the unexpected mishap, the incident did not hinder CM Punk's performance, as he secured the victory later in the match.

AEW President Tony Khan on the reason behind CM Punk's Dynamite return

CM Punk's unexpected appearance on AEW Dynamite has raised eyebrows and sparked fan speculation.

During the post-Forbidden Door II media scrum, Tony Khan recently clarified the reasoning behind this decision. Despite reports suggesting that CM Punk would be exclusively featured on Collision, Khan has consistently denied the existence of a rigid roster split between the two primetime shows.

“Of course, CM Punk has been big on Collision but I also wanted to bring him back to Dynamite in front of the Chicago crowd and show the fans that first of all, like I’ve said, there’s no hard roster split. So, that’s why, you know, he came and he made the reference which was great. It was a cool moment... So, like he said, he’s been featured on Collision – is he, you know, supposed to be here? Who knows. But it was a great segment,” Khan said.

The surprise appearance generated buzz and conversation, leaving fans intrigued about where they might see CM Punk next.

