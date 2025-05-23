53-year-old legend finally confirms his current status with AEW, he last wrestled 556 days ago (Exclusive)

AEW is days away from hitting a major milestone. The seventh annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view is just days away, and Tony Khan has many reasons to celebrate. One of the most accomplished names in the business is doubling down on his praise for the All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor owner, while providing an exclusive status update.

All Elite Wrestling launched in 2019 with a few big names boasting star power from their WWE days, including Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. Khan would go on to sign other legends to help backstage and on-screen, such as Mark Henry and Arn Anderson. One legend signed in early 2021 as a wrestler and commentator and is still around, despite not being used much: Paul Wight, aka Big Show.

The World's Largest Athlete has stated that he is still happily employed by AEW. Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter recently spoke with Wight and asked about his status with Tony Khan's promotions. The 18-time champion took a shot at the armchair bookers of the internet and doubled down on his praise for Khan and the company while also taking an apparent shot at WWE.

"I'm still with AEW, still very happy with AEW. Very happy with Tony Khan and what he is doing. I think there's a lot of... couch-bookers out there, that always have the best ideas on what should be done. [Apter: aren't they the worst?] They're not the worst because everybody's entitled to their opinion. I appreciate Tony and the way he treats his talent, and the kind of liberty that Tony gives talent to discover themselves and find themselves, is not a cookie-cutter process. They're not, 'This is your ring entrance, this is how you pose, this is what you wear,' AEW is very grassroots authentic, and for me, at this stage of the game, I appreciate that," Paul Wight said. [From 1:10 to 2:00]

Wight's last AEW match came at Dynamite on November 15, 2023, where he teamed with Kota Ibushi, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega and got a win over Brian Cage, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Powerhouse Hobbs. He returned to the ring on January 29, 2024, at the Jericho Cruise, teaming with Jericho and Mike Bailey to defeat Fletcher, Hobbs, and Lance Archer.

Tony Khan issues a statement ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

All Elite Wrestling is preparing for its seventh annual Double or Nothing PPV on Sunday. Tony Khan took to X this morning to thank his fans, hyping up the big weekend.

"Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night Dynamite + Thursday Collision this week on @TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax! I thought both were excellent go-home shows before the 6 year anniversary of AEW’s debut: #AEWDoN! I hope you can join us for Double or Nothing, this Sunday!," Tony Khan wrote.

The company returns to El Paso, TX, next Wednesday for Dynamite and Collision. After that, they have three specials lined up: Fyter Fest in Denver on June 4, Summer Blockbuster in Portland on June 11, and Grand Slam in Mexico City on June 18.

