54-year-old AEW star undergoes name change

An AEW star made his return on Dynamite this week with a new gimmick. Now, it seems this became more official as a name change was also in the works. The star in question is Lutha.

He was known as Dr. Luther when he joined the promotion. He also has a career spanning decades, where he would go around the independent circuit and briefly made appearances for major promotions, including ECW and WCW.

This week on Dynamite, Luther was revealed to be the new butler of "Timeless" Toni Storm. Earlier today, many fans noticed how, on the AEW roster page, there were changes to the star's profile. He was now known as Lutha, and his picture and title were also changed. He was now known as "The Butler".

What were Toni Storm and her new butler doing out there on AEW Dynamite?

After Hikaru Shida defended her title against Ruby Soho a few days ago on AEW Dynamite, she was greeted immediately afterward by a potential challenger.

After it was revealed that she would have her "Hollywood Homecoming: The Quest for Gold" at Full Gear, Toni Storm came out to potentially greet one of two women she could challenge at the pay-per-view. For the first time, she was accompanied by her new butler Lutha.

On Collision this week, Shida once more had a successful title defense, this time beating Abadon. Storm would once more come out to the ring, stealing the champion's spotlight and seemingly continuing to remind her of her presence.

It will be interesting to see if Toni Storm indeed makes it official that she will go after the title she lost and challenge Shida at Full Gear. But a swerve instead of challenging Kris Statlander may still be on the cards, but it seems like the latter is preoccupied with her friends Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale.

