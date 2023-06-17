56-year-old former WWE personality revealed as lead commentator for AEW Collision

AEW Collision is set to feature a whole host of familiar faces returning to the company after lengthy spells away. But Tony Khan has just announced someone who will make their full-time debut for the company.

The person in question is legendary commentator Kevin Kelly. Thanks to his role as the lead English commentator for New Japan Pro Wrestling, he worked alongside the AEW commentary team at the 2022 Forbidden Door event.

He is now set to be the lead announcer for AEW Collision every Saturday night on TNT, with Tony Khan revealing that the announce team will comprise of Kelly, Nigel McGuinness, and Jim Ross.

"#AEWCollision debuts TOMORROW NIGHT on @TNTdrama at 8pm ET/7pm CT at the @UnitedCenter in Chicago! We're going to have a great announce team on Saturday Nights with your new weekly commentary team @realkevinkelly + @McGuinnessNigel, joined by expert analysis from legend @JRsBBQ!" tweeted @TonyKhan.

Kevin Kelly has a long history with both of his new colleagues. He worked with Nigel McGuinness during their time on the ROH commentary team and many years in WWE, working both as a backstage announcer and commentator.

AEW Collision is set to be one of the company's biggest events of the year!

It's always exciting when something new comes along in wrestling, and it's even more exciting when that something happens to involve some of the biggest stars in the business. This is why the premiere episode of Collision is shaping up to be a landmark night for All Elite Wrestling.

Wardlow will defend his TNT Championship against Luchasaurus, AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm will team up with Ruby Soho to take on the team of Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue, and Miro will also make his return to the company.

Someone else who will be returning to the company on June 17th is Andrade El Idolo, who will go one-on-one with one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions Buddy Matthews.

All of this before the main event and the long-awaited return to the ring for two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk. He will team up with FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood for a trios match, where they will face the all-star team of Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe.

