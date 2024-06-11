59-year-old legend wants his retirement match in AEW, looking for a "big paycheck"

A legendary star recently reflected on potentially having his retirement match in AEW. The name in question is none other than ECW legend Sabu.

Sabu is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The veteran is a two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion. Sabu has also appeared multiple times in AEW, and his most recent appearance came at Double or Nothing 2023. AEW CEO Tony Khan has stated he's open to working with the former WWE Superstar.

Speaking on the Casual Conversations with the Classic podcast, the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion revealed his desire to have his last wrestling match in Tony Khan's promotion.

"Yeah, I'm gonna have a final match eventually. I'm not in shape for it yet; I'm hurting too much. I'm hoping my pain heals up; I'm sure it will. I'd like to do my final match with them [AEW] because they have a big platform and a big paycheck," he said.

The veteran further discussed the stipulation he'd like for his retirement match.

"Probably a barbed wire match, or I'd really like to do a barbed wire explosion match done in the right way," he added. [2:17-2:58]

Sabu also spoke about his experience working in AEW

On the May 24, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite, Sabu made his shocking debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion during the feud between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho. The 59-year-old was revealed to be the special guest Enforcer for Adam Cole's unsanctioned match against Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing.

"It was alright; it was good! I didn't really work with Tony Khan; I just said hello to him, and then we talked a bit, but I don't work with anybody. It was relaxing; it wasn't intense like anywhere else, really, you know, even tenser in ECW, but it was more laid back there, like, for one, I'm an older guy and everybody's younger than me, so, of course, they're gonna be polite. Politer [sic] than I was when I was younger. Everybody was like, 'Hey, you inspire me! I owe you money or something like that!' It was pretty cool!" he revealed. [1:11-2:16]

Sabu has not been seen on All Elite Wrestling TV since Double or Nothing 2023. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future,

