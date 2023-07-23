59-year-old WWE legend leaves his boot in the ring after losing to Malakai Black on Collision; contemplating AEW retirement?

Shockingly, WWE legend Billy Gunn has just left his boots in the ring. Could this be the sign of the near end for the wrestling icon?

Tonight on Collision the AEW Trios World Champions defended their titles against The Acclaimed. Right out of the gate, the champions were on the offense, as they did not even allow the challengers to complete their entrance.

Malakai Black hit Billy Gunn with the Black Mass to secure their victory. Gunn was seen unlacing his boots after the House of Black exited the ring. Shockingly, he left his boots in the middle of the ring, which was usually a sign that someone was hanging it up already.

The tweet below can be seen here.

Billy Gunn unlacing his boots

The Acclaimed's future as a trio is now a big question mark. Gunn did not entertain his partners on his way out of the ring, showing that this was a sudden decision on his part. This could be the conclusion of a three-decade-long career from Billy Gunn, known to many as part of two popular factions in WWE and AEW respectively.

How do you feel about this sudden gesture by Gunn? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

