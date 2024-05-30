6’5’’ ex-WWE star loses his AEW return match; gets his hair cut off in the aftermath

A 6'5'' former WWE Superstar lost his AEW return bout on this week's Dynamite. He even had his hair cut off following the match's conclusion. The talent in question is Killswitch.

The Right Hand of Destruction made his comeback to the squared circle on the May 29, 2024, edition of Dynamite, emanating from KIA Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The episode addressed the aftermath of the 2024 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which took place this past Sunday. At the event, Swerve Strickland beat Christian Cage to retain the World Title.

On the heels of The Patriarch's loss, Killswitch took on Strickland in a singles match on Dynamite. The former TNT Champion was last seen in action against Matt Menard on the Wednesday night show in March 2024.

The AEW World Champion and the former Luchasaurus engaged in an intense and hard-hitting battle. Strickland utilized his repertoire of moves to combat Killswitch's strength and agility.

Towards the end of the bout, Strickland delivered a Swerve Stomp to Killswitch, but the latter kicked out. A House Call, however, secured the victory for the World Champion.

After the match, the Washington native pulled out a pair of scissors and cut the former AEW World Tag Team Champion's hair in retaliation against The Patriarchy's recent actions.

Before joining All Elite Wrestling, Killswitch briefly worked in WWE. He has also competed in promotions like Millennium Pro Wrestling and Lucha Underground.

