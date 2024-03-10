6 ft 3 in AEW star makes Collision debut, wins a squash match

A top star just competed in his first match on the latest edition of AEW Collision in a trios match.

This would be Kazuchika Okada as he teamed up with The Young Bucks to take on Adrian Alanis, Jon Cruz, and Liam Gray. This would not be The Rainmaker's first taste of action in AEW, as he competed in tag team action alongside Orange Cassidy to take on The Blackpool Combat Club back in October.

Tonight was the first time the 6 ft 3 in star was competing on the Saturday show, and also the first time The Elite would be on the show, despite not having its original members anymore, with Kenny Omega fired from the faction and Hangman Adam Page being suspended.

It was a squash match, to say the least, as the moment Okada was tagged into the match, he was unstoppable. He took out all three of his opponents on his own before hitting a Rainmaker for the win.

A successful win for The Elite tonight on Collision, and this could possibly be the start of a great run by this new trio.

