6 ft 5 in ex-WWE star returns at AEW Worlds End and wins 20-man battle royal to earn title shot

A former WWE star made his in-ring return after weeks and ended up emerging victorious in a 20-man Battle Royal in order to earn a title shot in the future.

The ex-WWE star us question is Killswitch (fka Luchasaurus). The last AEW PPV of 2023, 'Worlds End,' is going down tonight at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York. Prior to the beginning of the main card, a 20-man battle royal took place during the zero-hour pre-show, which involved some incredible talent.

Fans witnessed the return of The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer after quite some time. Furthermore, another former WWE Superstar, Johnny TV (fka John Morrison), also made his in-ring return after a long absence. A top AEW star, Killswitch (Luchasaurus), also returned after several weeks away.

The match started off hot, with Johnny TV getting eliminated very early. Although Lance Archer dominated everyone in the match, he got eliminated right before the end. Killswitch and Trent Beretta were the two men left in the end, and the villainous dinosaur managed to eliminate Beretta to win the battle royal.

Following his major victory, Killswitch has now earned a TNT title opportunity, and only time will tell if he will cross paths with his mentor, Christian Cage, for the title.