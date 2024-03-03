6 ft 8 giant confirms renegotiations in AEW contract could happen soon

A top AEW star says that he could have some contract negotiations in the near future.

Lance Archer made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2020. After dominating NJPW for several years, Archer was ready to take over the All Elite promotion. He started his AEW career on a high. The former WWE star was paired up with WWE legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts who helped him become a monster heel.

Archer feuded with some of the biggest stars in the promotion at the time and was able to get over with the fans. However, over the past few years, his presence on television has dwindled, and the company has found little use for his abilities.

In recent months, Archer has made sporadic appearances for Tony Khan's promotion and is rumored to be at the tail end of his contract. However, he doesn't seem too worried about it.

During a recent interview with WrestlePurists, Lance Archer said that contract negotiations could happen soon and that everything is good right now:

"I mean, there could be some renegotiations pretty soon (for my AEW deal) but, everything’s good right now." [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Lance Archer opened up about Sting's last match at AEW Revolution 2024

This week has been emotional for professional wrestling fans as Sting's final match is just a few hours away. Many wrestlers, fans, and critics have shared their thoughts about the Icon's retirement, and Archer is the latest to join that list.

During the same interview, Archer mentioned that he tried to get a match with Sting in TNA, but it didn't happen until they were both in All Elite Wrestling. He also mentioned that it is an honor to compete on the PPV where The Icon would be having his final bout:

"Then fast forward to, you know, not that long ago, we got to do the six-man match against him (Sting) and I tried to have a match with him back in TNA. It didn’t happen. Fast forward to AEW, I didn’t never think it was gonna happen and even though it was just a six-man, I got to have a moment with him on the end of his journey and then now, being a part of the pay-per-view which will be subsequently his last match in the business, it’ll be an honor to be around that, see that and kind of say goodbye to him in the business." [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Lance Archer is set to compete in an All-Star Scramble match at AEW Revolution 2024.

