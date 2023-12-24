6-time champion sends a message to Tony Khan after officially signing with AEW

An ex-New Japan Pro Wrestling star and a former Ring of Honor Pure Champion sent a heartfelt message to the AEW President & CEO, Tony Khan, after officially signing a full-time contract with his company.

The 6-time champion in question is Katsuyori Shibata. Katsuyori has had an amazing career in New Japan Pro Wrestling where he won multiple titles as well. After a long career break, Shibata arrived on the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor brand and went on to become the ROH Pure Champion by putting on great in-ring performances.

However, the Japanese veteran was still yet to sign a full-time contract with AEW. Nevertheless, the Jacksonville-based company's President Tony Khan made an official announcement on Twitter regarding the signing of Shibata to his promotion with the iconic "All Elite" graphic.

Moreover, Katsuyori Shibata also wrote a heartfelt message to Tony Khan after the warm welcome to AEW. Check out what Shibata wrote in the message below:

"Dear Tony Khan Today, I have signed the contract with AEW under a permission from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In the past year, I worked for AEW/ROH and I learned how wonderful the AEW is. This is the best environment where wrestlers can focus only on fighting in the ring. And the love for professional wrestling is overflowing from Tony and all the people who work for him. I want to make AEW’s ring the last end point of The Wrestler’s career. I dedicate my wrestler life to Tony Khan and AEW. Thank you Katsuyori Shibata."

Check out Tony Khan's tweet below:

Katsuyori Shibata and Tony Khan share a great relationship

Tony Khan seems to be a huge admirer of Katsuyori Shibata as the former has acknowledged him multiple times. During a post-show media scrum after an Ring of Honor event, Shibata emotionally thanked Tony Khan for giving him a chance and reviving him as a wrestler. The two share great chemistry in scrums as well.

Shibata is now a full-time AEW star and fans must be excited for his upcoming run. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for Shibata.

