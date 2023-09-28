6-time WWE Intercontinental Champion returns to AEW and loses title match on Dynamite

AEW star Rey Fenix has just defended his title for the first time against WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett tonight on Dynamite.

This was following Fenix's controversial win against Jon Moxley last week, which earned him his first AEW International Championship. Jarrett, on the other hand, was coming off his last singles win a month and a half ago when he beat Jeff Hardy in a Texas Chainsaw Death Match.

The match itself was chaotic in nature, as there were many ringside interferences. Jeff Jarrett had his entire crew with him, while only manager Alex Abrahantes was present for the luchador.

This did not stop Rey Fenix from putting in some great offense and keeping momentum throughout the match. When it seemed as though the multi-time WWE Intercontinental Champion had the upper hand, Fenix was able to sneak in a victory via roll-up pin to earn his first title defense.

A blind eliminator three-way match tonight will take place to decide Rey Fenix's next challenger. Among the names drawn were Nick Jackson, Brian Cage, and Claudio Castagnoli.

The winner gets to challenge for the International Championship next week on Dynamite's four-year anniversary show, as announced by Tony Khan earlier tonight.

