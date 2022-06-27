"America was built on second chances" - 6-time WWE Tag Team Champion gives hopeful message to Jeff Hardy following recent arrest

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently shared his thoughts on the situation that Jeff Hardy is currently going through after the former WWE Champion was arrested.

Hardy was pulled over by police in Volusia County, Florida on June 13th, and was eventually arrested on charges of DUI (third offense within 10 years), driving while the license is canceled, suspended, or revoked, and violating restrictions placed on a driver's license.

After being let out of jail on bond and getting back in contact with AEW, it was announced on June 14th by AEW President Tony Khan that Hardy would be suspended without pay, and not allowed to compete until he maintains his soberity.

Many in the wrestling business have struggled with addiction and substance abuse, including WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, who spoke about what's next for Jeff Hardy on the most recent edition of the "Oh You Didn't Know?" podcast.

“People believe in second chances. America was built on second chances, WWE was dang sure built on second chances, and the fact is that Jeff deserves one. He’s been living hard and it’s time to stop now. He has to be ready and willing to do whatever it takes to stop living that way." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The former WWE Tag Team Champion opened up about his past struggles and stated that it feels at times like you have to be pulled out of the vicious cycle by force.

“I didn’t know living a different way was a possibility for me, I thought, and I say this all the time, I didn’t care which handful of pills killed me and I was wondering which one was going to do it and when. Living crazy like that, you don’t have to live like that ever again and it’s okay. I hope he realizes that now, but it’s not easy, it’s not easy to get off that vicious merry-go-round man. You’ve got to reach out and somebody’s got to pull you off kind of, that’s maybe where we’re at right now. Praying for him for sure, first and foremost. I can’t do anything for him but pray for him.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Tony Khan confirmed that Jeff Hardy is getting the help he needs

Tony Khan was recently asked about the "charismatic engima" during the press call before the recent Forbidden Door event. Tony answered:

"Jeff [Hardy] is doing much better. As I understand, Jeff is in treatment. I don’t want to say too much about what is going on because it’s his business, but I’m here for him for whatever he needs." (H/T Fightful).

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Tony Khan says AEW has a wellness policy in place, but the Moxley/Jeff Hardy situations are categorically different. Moxley came to them and declared he needed help, and they had to wait longer for information before making a statement. Tony Khan says AEW has a wellness policy in place, but the Moxley/Jeff Hardy situations are categorically different. Moxley came to them and declared he needed help, and they had to wait longer for information before making a statement.

At the time of writing, there is no timeframe regarding how long Jeff Hardy will be out of action for. Current Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was in rehab for nearly three months before he returned to the ring, however, all situations are different.

Once again, everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes nothing but the best for Jeff Hardy and hopes he finds the help he needs, and if you or anyone you know is in need of help, don't be afraid to seek it out.

