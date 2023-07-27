60-year-old former WWE star coming out of retirement after 10 years to face Jungle Boy on AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, the new FTW Champion, Jungle Boy witnessed an unexpected challenge from fromer WWE star Jerry Lynn.

Jack Perry, had just secured the FTW Title in an impressive victory against Hook last week on Dynamite. Perry wasted no time in calling out HOOK, stating that he couldn't handle the pressure of facing the top wrestlers in AEW. However, his celebration was cut short when Jerry Lynn made his presence known.

The ECW icon reminded everyone that his generation paved the way for the current crop of wrestling talent. He mentioned that without the foundation laid by ECW, stars like Jungle Boy wouldn't exist. Lynn didn't hold back in challenging Perry to put his money where his mouth is and face the veteran in the ring.

Jerry's last match took place back in 2013 at HOW The Last F'n Show: Jerry Lynn's Retirement Show, making this upcoming bout even more monumental.

As the wrestling fans awaits next week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the stage is set for an epic showdown. Former WWE star Jerry Lynn's and new FTW Champion "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry are likely to complete in a singles action.

