61-year-old legend officially confirms he's now working for AEW

A 61-year-old legend has officially confirmed that he is now working for AEW. Over the years, numerous legends have taken a backstage role in Tony Khan’s company. This time, it has been confirmed that veteran wrestler Glacier is now a coach for the company.It was reported sometime last year that he had signed with All Elite Wrestling, and he now confirmed this on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, while also speaking about QT Marshall. Glacier said:“Of course, Q.T. (Marshall) and I, we talk all the time. I go back and forth to help out with the camps and stuff as much as I could and it just came a point where the conversation started to where I said, ‘If there’s ever an opening for a coaching position, you know how much I love coaching and teaching and mentoring,’ and so the conversation started and then eventually, I end up talking to Sonjay — Sonjay Dutt — and Sonjay and I have been friends for about 20 years… We start talking and put the wheels in motion and actually, AEW has been so great to me on so many levels. It was able to work out where I was able to finish up the school year, and then I came on board right afterward. Like a week later, last June, and so it’s been about a year for me.” [H/T Fightful]Glacier reveals how much he loves working for AEWIn the same podcast, Glacier revealed just how much he loves working for AEW and appreciates being around the next generation.“I don’t know if I can put it into words how much I absolutely love going to work and doing this because I love being around wrestling, I love being around the next generation and anything that I can do to help in any way, I’m gladly willing to do so, it’s a great environment. Years ago, I didn’t know if I would be in wrestling again, especially at this level, back then, and it’s just to wake up every day and get to go have a week like we all just had, I’m a very, very fortunate person and I don’t take it for granted at all.” [H/T Fightful]It is great to see a former wrestler be so excited about coaching. It just bodes well for the younger generation.