6ft 4in former WWE star confirms he is open to joining AEW

A six-foot-four powerhouse and former WWE star just put two of the biggest wrestling promotions on notice. Best known for his time in the Stamford-based promotion during the mid-2000s, the star recently revealed that he’s open to joining both the sports entertainment juggernaut and AEW.

In an interview with the Italian Wrestling Channel, Chris Masters, when addressing his thoughts on working with the promotions, said:

“Yeah, I mean I’m always open to that. It’s just — it’s not really up to me. I guess I could make a phone call, but I just kind of figured that if they were interested in having me for anything, they might reach out. WWE knows how to reach me. I’d be open to AEW as well.” [H/T: EWrestlingNews]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Masters, who last competed in World Wrestling Entertainment in 2011 against Jack Swagger (a.k.a. Jake Hager) on WWE Superstars, has since carved out a consistent presence on the independent circuit. He’s wrestled for promotions such as Big Time Wrestling, Preston City Wrestling, and the NWA, and even had a brief run in TNA.

While Masters hasn’t actively pushed for a return to the big leagues, the masterpiece seems ready if the right offer comes along. Tony Khan or Triple H, who do you think Chris Masters will hear from next? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

Chris Masters lists wrestling with WWE legend as a proud achievement

The former WWE star also took a moment to reflect on his career highlights when speaking on the Italian Wrestling Channel. When asked about his proudest achievement, Masters pointed to his PPV match with Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

He described it as a “bucket list thing,” noting that Michaels was his favorite wrestler growing up.

"One of my ultimate goals outside of winning the world championship, was getting to work with Shawn Michaels on a pay-per-view. So when I was able to do that early on in my career, that was definitely one of my bucket list things, and that's just cuz he was by far my favorite wrestler growing up...being able to go out there and hold my own and have a good match with him on pay-per-view will always be a huge positive memory for me." [ 2:14-2:45 ]

It remains to be seen if the 42-year-old returns to one of the major promotions in the coming years.

