7-foot AEW giant wants to face Paul Wight in a dream match (Exclusive)

WWE legend Paul Wight (aka Big Show) may have stepped away from the ring for the foreseeable future. But another giant on the AEW roster would love to lock horns with him.

The giant in question is Satnam Singh, who made his AEW debut in April 2022, aligning himself with Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. Since then, Singh has quickly become one of the most unique big men in the business, even getting to mix it up with fan favorites like The Acclaimed, Orange Cassidy, and Danhausen.

But it seems like Singh's dream opponent is Paul Wight, as he told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, along with how the former Big Show has helped develop his in-ring style.

"Yeah like normally we were working together, and he was at The Factory for the last two weeks and he wanted me to come back the in the ring and he wanted to train me. So I got like a really big two week chance to work with him, and so he teach me so many big moves, I really want that."

Singh continued:

"Also I can feel how look in front of the big guys, and what he learn from WWE, from AEW, it's really good stuff for me so I can actually work with him you know. Maybe one day, maybe my dream match comes with him. Like a tag match or maybe a singles match him, so I can't wait for that." [From 0:51 to 1:43]

You can watch the full interview with Satnam Singh right here:

Paul Wight is still undefeated in AEW!

With Jade Cargill losing the TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing, there aren't many people in AEW that can claim that they still have an undefeated record. However, Paul Wight can.

The former WWE Champion is currently sitting on an undefeated record of four wins and zero losses. However, he hasn't added to that record since April 2022.

SMART and listener @isalrightnow paul wight vs qt marshall was so sick paul wight vs qt marshall was so sick

Wight's in-ring debut for AEW came at the 2021 All Out pay-per-view, where quickly dispatched QT Marshall in just over three minutes. But in the months that followed, Wight picked up three more wins.

Amazingly, two of the wins following All Out 2021 were handicap matches, meaning that over the course of four matches, Paul Wight has defeated eight different wrestlers.

Would you like to see Paul Wight vs. Satnam Singh? Let us know in the comments section down below!

