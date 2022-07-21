"Next Paul Heyman" - 8-time champion on how Vince McMahon will book top AEW star in WWE (Exclusive)

Road Dogg has claimed that MJF could be utilized by Vince McMahon as the "next Paul Heyman" in WWE if the young star eventually joins the promotion.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is known for his remarkable promo skills in All Elite Wrestling. The 26-year-old is also an all-around wrestler who primarily employs storytelling and psychology during his matches.

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg noted that McMahon could book MJF as a manager instead of an in-ring talent. The veteran also stated that Friedman could play a role similar to Heyman in the future. He further praised the Long Islander's attitude, recalling their previous meeting at an event.

"Look, I think Vince [McMahon] in my mind would use him [MJF] as like a manager, like somebody talking like the next Paul Heyman or something like that. Look, I know it's the kid's dream and I met the kid too. I spent a day with him at an autograph signing and he was a pleasure and he was respectful and I loved it and I loved the kid. We'll see what happens when he returns." [From 2:28 - 2:48]

MJF's most controversial promo to date came during the June 1 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles, California. During the segment, he berated Tony Khan for his alleged preferential treatment towards ex-WWE stars.

Former WWE personality Vince Russo lashes out on AEW's treatment of MJF

During the same episode, Vince Russo also shared his thoughts about Vince McMahon potentially using MJF as the next Paul Heyman in WWE.

Russo criticized AEW for underutilizing Friedman in the latter's latest angle with president Tony Khan by taking him off television completely.

"It just boggles my mind that they are doing this angle, this shoot-work-shoot, to fool all the marks, 'We're gonna fool the marks. We're gonna take his picture off of everything.' Meanwhile you took your most valuable properties off of the show! Like Brian [James], like bro, in the middle of John Cena's run... How ridiculous is that bro?"

MJF hasn't appeared on AEW programming since his now-infamous promo. There has been no update regarding his potential return to the promotion. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will bring him back to active competition moving forward.

