"One of my childhood heroes" - Tony Khan discusses how much AEW star means to him

AEW President Tony Khan is currently living his childhood dream of running his own wrestling company. All Elite Wrestling is the ultimate passion project for Khan, but having a childhood hero as one of his employees makes it even more special.

The AEW roster has grown at an astronomical rate with stars from all parts of the industry. Whether it's the cream of the crop of the indies, grizzled veterans or performers taking their first steps into the industry, there is something for everyone.

One member on the roster is WCW legend and WWE Hall of Famer Sting. Sting turns 63-years-old this year and is having the time of his life. He is the mentor to the talented Darby Allin, a man who is destined for greatness in the industry.

Sting being a part of the roster is a dream come true for Tony Khan, who spoke to KSDK news about how special "The Icon" really is.

"One of my favourite wrestlers of all time is Sting. First thing I ever saw was the WWF and then I became a bigger fan of WCW in the 90s because it felt like a more “real” sport. To have Sting in AEW now, it’s crazy, one of my childhood heroes since I was literally 8 years old. So he’s still a great wrestler in the ring and he’s an even better person out of it." says Tony Khan (H/T KSDK News)

Tony Khan and the AEW audience will see Sting in action this week

Despite being highlighted in a managerial role, Sting still gets his hands dirty in the ring. Darby Allin's daredevil style and The Icon's fantastic character work, has made them a formidable team in AEW.

On the January 19th edition of AEW Dynamite, Sting and Darby Allin will continue their feud with number one ranked tag team "The Acclaimed". The feud between the teams has intensified over the last few weeks.

Max Caster has even released a song entitled "Goth Phase," dissing Sting and Allin. Will "The Acclaimed" be silenced this week on AEW Dynamite? Tune in this Wednesday to find out.

