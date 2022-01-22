AEW's Brian Pillman Jr. not medically cleared for major indie event

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. has been pulled from a major independent show this weekend due to sustaining a concussion on this week's episode of Dynamite, according to Wrestling Inc.

Pillman Jr. was teaming up with his Varsity Blondes partner Griff Garrison this past week on Dynamite, where they took on Malakai Black and Brody King of the House of Black.

It's unclear exactly where in the bout the injury took place, but Brian Pillman Jr. has not been medically cleared to compete at a major Warrior Wrestling event this weekend.

Pillman Jr. will miss Warrior Wrestling 18, which is scheduled to take place on January 22nd, and his opponent Silas Young will now take on Davey Bang.

It is yet to be confirmed whether or not Pillman Jr. will miss any action in an AEW ring.

Warrior Wrestling 18 will feature several AEW stars throughout the night.

Dante Martin and Skye Blue will compete in a mixed tag team match against Isaias Velazquez. In addition, former FTW champion Brian Cage will compete for the Warrior Wrestling championship against Will Ospreay.

It's been a slow start to the year for Brian Pillman Jr. in AEW

The son of the Loose Cannon was riding a wave of momentum coming into 2022.

Since losing to MJF at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite in September 2021, Pillman Jr. would win his final seven matches in 2021. That was until he came up against the House of Black.

Brian Pillman Jr. @FlyinBrianJr Last night our opponents beat us fair and square.



I believe they will prove to be one of the most powerful forces to step foot in AEW.



I’ve been second guessing myself a lot lately and honestly I’m worried for the future of the Varsity Blonds…



Gonna stream and answer any Qs. Last night our opponents beat us fair and square.I believe they will prove to be one of the most powerful forces to step foot in AEW.I’ve been second guessing myself a lot lately and honestly I’m worried for the future of the Varsity Blonds… Gonna stream and answer any Qs.

Black defeated Pillman Jr. on January 5th after the young high-flyer botched a springboard move, leaving himself wide open for Black to kick his head off of his shoulders.

Now that Brody King has joined Black's side, the odds are stacked against the Varsity Blondes, especially after their defeat on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

