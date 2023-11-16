A fan suffers medical scare on AEW Dynamite, causing distraction during Sky Blue vs. Red Velvet

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, a sudden 'emergency' occurred, affecting the atmosphere of Red Velvet and Skye Blue's match.

Velvet faced Skye Blue in a singles match on Dynamite. While the match was on, it appeared that the fans weren't fully engaged in the bout. This lack of enthusiasm was, however, attributed to an emergency involving a fan in the arena.

According to a report from PWInsider, the distraction was caused by a fan in need of assistance from Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), prompting a temporary hush over the audience. This disturbance seemingly affected the focus on the match between Velvet and Blue.

While the distraction occurred during their match, it didn't stop the in-ring action. By the end of the match, both Red Velvet and Sky Blue had managed to regain the attention of the fans back. Skye Blue secured the victory, and consequently earned a spot in a significant upcoming title match at Full Gear against Kris Statlander.

At Full Gear, AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander is set to defend her title in a three-way match against Julia Hart and now Skye Blue, who earned the spot after defeating Red Velvet.

