"A hell of a soldier" - WWE legend believes Adam Cole can be a great signing for AEW

Booker T has provided his thoughts on what Adam Cole could offer to the current All Elite Wrestling roster if he possibly signs with the promotion next.

During a recent edition of Reality of Wrestling, Booker T mentioned that he looks into Adam Cole's situation from a unit perspective. The WWE Hall of Famer then compared the situation with a football team or the military to see what everybody's role will be like.

"You know, I don't look at it like a single situation. I look at it like, from a unit perspective. I look at it like, just say, for instance, I got a football team, I gotta fill every spot on the roster, okay? And everybody got to be best at what they do in that position, on the roster. So that's the way I'm looking at right there. So as well as just like say for instance, if this was the military, okay? I need another soldier, you know I need another soldier that's gotta be ready to step up and ranks and commands at the drop of a hat. You know what I mean?" Booker T said.

Booker T stated that a Superstar like Adam Cole can work and perform at a very high level. He further added how the former NXT Champion can be put inside the ring with anybody and would prove to be a great soldier for AEW.

The WWE Hall of Famer even spoke highly of Adam Cole's contribution to NXT, stating that he has been a team player since day one.

"A guy like Adam Cole definitely is a guy like that, you know what I mean? Because he can work, he can perform at a very very high level. Could put him with anybody and then go out there and give you what you need and that for me is what I'm thinking about when it comes to a show. Guys that can get out there and perform, guys that can get out there and go and bring, you know, behinds to seats and ratings to this television product that we have here. So, yeah, he would be a hell of a soldier. He'll be a hell of a teammate to that addition. Any way you look at it, any way you look at it because the guy is obviously a team player because he's been down in NXT since day one," Booker T revealed.

Could Adam Cole leave WWE for AEW?

According to the latest report from Fightful Select, it has been noted that Adam Cole's current WWE contract will expire on August 27. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Cole and if there are chances of him re-signing with WWE.

But given the fact that Adam Cole has so much history with the likes of The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega, there is a possibility of him going to AEW as well.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Vedant Jain