"A menace" - Former WWE SmackDown star comments after Swerve Strickland's match on AEW Dynamite

A.J. Francis recently took to Twitter after AEW Dynamite to praise Swerve Strickland for his fantastic performance on the show.

A.J. Francis had a brief stint in WWE back in 2020. On his debut, he aligned with Swerve Strickland by assisting him to defeat Leon Ruff in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The following week, Francis was introduced as Top Dolla and formed a new stable, Hit Row with Strickland, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab.

Swerve pulled off some impressive moves during this week's Dynamite, where he took on Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs while teaming up with Keith Lee. After a back-and-forth battle in which both teams displayed their impressive skills, Team Taz was able to pick up the win.

A.J. Francis was impressed by Strickland's in-ring moves and shared a jovial tweet showing his appreciation for the latter.

Swerve Strickland made his AEW debut at Revolution

Former WWE Superstar Isaiah Scott made his first appearance at Revolution earlier this year, using the name Shane "Swerve" Strickland after WWE released him back in 2021.

During a backstage interview, he was interrupted by his former 205 Live rival Tony Nese. The Premier Athlete said that he would like to be the one to "welcome" Shane to AEW, and the match was announced.

Strickland won his in-ring debut in the promotion by beating Tony Nese in convincing fashion. During the bout, the latter hit a beautiful 450 splash but, in the end, Strickland hit him with a stomp from the top rope to pick up the victory.

The 31-year-old has been able to strike a chord with the All Elite audience so far. Many in the AEW community certainly hope to see him featured prominently in the future.

