"I really believe in Tony's vision" - A look back at Cody Rhodes' comments on AEW in 2019

The "American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes shook the wrestling world when he made the decision to leave AEW. Since its inception, Cody has been a member of All Elite Wrestling and was also their Executive Vice President.

He was essentially the face of the company alongside the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Cody would tell anyone and everyone that AEW is the place to be, but it all changed.

In light of recent events, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter released a video where he interviewed Cody all the way back in 2019.

In the interview, Cody Rhodes talks about the strengths and weaknesses of some of his then colleagues. Most importantly, he is absolutely in on the idea of All Elite Wrestling.

While talking about his strengths and weaknesses, Cody talked about the matches he is having but segued into why people are connecting with him better now than they did before. He states that it's because he is giving it everything and that he believes in the idea.

"I think people respect the fact that I am putting my face on this. I am not doing it to be egotistical, I am putting everything into this. I really believe in Tony's vision, in the endeavor." [6:13 - 6:24]

Cody Rhodes' last AEW match was against Sammy Guevara

Cody Rhodes made his final AEW appearance against Sammy Guevara on the 26th January 2022 edition of Dynamite in what was a ladder match to unify Cody and Sammy's TNT championships.

The match was top-notch from start to finish, with tremendous back and forth action and many mesmerizing spots. In the end, The Spanish God came out the victor and became the Undisputed TNT Champion.

During his AEW stint, Cody put on excellent matches, whether it was with his own brother Dustin Rhodes or the likes of Lance Archer, the late Brodie Lee, Darby Allin, Shawn Spears, and many more. Although it is sad to see him leave, we cannot wait to see where Cody ends up next.

