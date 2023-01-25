"A lot of people are acting like he's God's gift" - Multi-time Intercontinental Champion scorns Logan Paul's WWE performances

Since his WWE debut, Logan Paul has garnered mixed reactions from the wrestling fraternity. Recently, former AEW performer Johnny Elite (fka John Morrison) expressed his dislike for the YouTube sensation's popularity.

Logan Paul first appeared on WWE programming in 2021 where he was a guest for the premiere of Sami Zayn's documentary. Zayn then invited him to be in attendance ringside for his match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37. A year later, he teamed up with The Miz against The Mysterios (Rey and Dominik Mysterio) at The Show of Shows.

Last year, it was announced that he signed a multi-year contract with the company. Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in November at Crown Jewel. Despite coming out on the losing side, Paul was impressive with his in-ring abilities, garnering praise from critics and fans alike.

During a recent edition of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion shared his thoughts on Logan Paul's injury following Crown Jewel. He was skeptical about the hype surrounding the YouTube sensation.

"Remember when he had that match and he said he blew out his knee, all three ligaments, ACL PCL MCL and come to find out like, just kind of a sore knee. Man, poor guy! A lot of people are acting like he's God's gift. And if he wanted to have, I've had close to 4,000 matches, and I've torn both knees for real, [pointing] like no MCL, partially torn scope, scope, scope, partial ACL. If he wants to stay in the business and do it for real, why doesn't he talk about wrestling then? [32:59 - 34:12]

Check out the interview below:

Morrison further added that he has been getting a lot of help from veterans in the industry and that is helping Paul shine. The former champion noted that the 27-year-old is an incredibly gifted performer.

John Morrison claims he has "unfinished business" with former WWE ally The Miz

John Morrison and The Miz formed an unlikely alliance in 2007 and held the Tag Team gold on multiple occasions. When Morrison returned to WWE in 2019 the duo reinvigorated their friendship.

However, towards the end of 2021, slight disagreements seemed to brew between the two men. But that remained unresolved owing to the 43-year-old being released by the company.

During the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former Intercontinental Champion stated that he has "unfinished business" with The A-Lister. He also called The Miz his "frenemy."

"I have a ton of unfinished business. Unfinished business with my frenemy, The Miz, and a ton of people on the roster. In the business of professional wrestling, if you look at the rosters of Raw, SmackDown, NXT, Rampage, Dynamite, IMPACT, MLW, Ring of Honor, NWA, I have a personal history and issues with everybody," Morrison said.

In May last year, Morrison competed in the Owen Hart Tournament in AEW, making his debut in the process. While he did not sign a contract with the company, he competed in a few more matches, with his last match coming in a defeat against Miro on June 1, 2022.

