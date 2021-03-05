"A major star in the world of wrestling, a huge, huge star" - Tony Khan confirms that a big surprise will be at AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution this Sunday could be the perfect show for fans who love big surprises in pro wrestling. At least, AEW President Tony Khan hinted as much in a recent interview.

The wrestling world has been buzzing since Paul Wight publicly teased that a "Hall of Fame worthy" talent has joined the company and will appear at AEW Revolution.

Tony Khan subsequently sat down with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss the pay-per-view. Khan elaborated on Wight's announcement and stated a "major star" in the world of wrestling will sign a multi-year deal with AEW live at Revolution.

“And so that brings me to our other announcement that last night, Paul Wight told you that you’re not going to be the only one with the scoops around here anymore, and he’s gonna break some scoops too, and I've given him a big scoop. He told the world, and it’s true that there’s going to be a big star signed with AEW. And he’s coming here, and it’s absolutely true what Paul said. This Sunday, a major star in the world of wrestling, a huge, huge star, is going to come and sign a multi-year contract with AEW on Sunday at the pay-per-view. So I can confirm what Paul said is true."

Many fans continue to speculate about the identity of this star. From CM Punk to Kurt Angle, it seems like no one is officially off the table.

AEW continues to add major names. Wight just made his debut with the company, and AEW also added Sting late last year.

Tony Khan confirms that the huge surprise at AEW Revolution isn't the mystery person in the ladder match

While most fans assumed that Wight's new surprise signing would be the sixth man in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match, Khan confirmed that these are separate developments. There will, in fact, be two surprising appearances at AEW Revolution.

"And I’m not talking about the person in the ladder match. We have a great, fun sixth person in the ladder match, but the person who I’m saying is going to come and sign a multi-year contract with AEW, the person Paul referenced. That’s not the sixth person in the ladder match. There's two...that's different. Paul’s talking about a big surprise, and that’s no joke. What he said to you, I can confirm, is true.”

Are you excited about the big surprises AEW will unveil this Sunday? Who do you hope to see? Sound off in the comments section.