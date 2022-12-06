"A McMahon in AEW" - Twitter erupts with wild predictions about Shane McMahon making an appearance in Tony Khan's promotion after WWE exit

The idea of Shane McMahon in AEW is a wild one considering his association with WWE. Fans erupted on Twitter at the unlikely scenario wherein a member of the McMahon family could appear in Tony Khan's company.

Shane McMahon returned to WWE earlier this year and played a major role at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Not only was Shane-O Mac part of the main event, he also played a significant part in the production of the 30-man match.

Shane McMahon entered at the 28th spot in the main event and lasted until the final three. He was eliminated by the eventual winner Brock Lesnar. The match was received very negatively due to how strongly Shane McMahon was booked. As Shane was the producer for the Rumble match, he got major heat and was shockingly released by Vince McMahon from WWE shortly after.

At the time of this groundbreaking event, there were murmurs about Shane McMahon showing up in AEW. While most of it was fantasy booking, fans had their say about the possibility of seeing the one-time WWF European Champion in Tony Khan's promotion.

Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) | WP @BackupHangman Confession: When Vince fired Shane McMahon after the rumble I secretly wanted him to go to AEW.



A McMahon in AEW would be hilarious, has beast story potential and the psychotic matches this guy could've had with Sting and Darby would've been peak stuff imo. Confession: When Vince fired Shane McMahon after the rumble I secretly wanted him to go to AEW.A McMahon in AEW would be hilarious, has beast story potential and the psychotic matches this guy could've had with Sting and Darby would've been peak stuff imo. https://t.co/6jAOX5Bz32

Rybread (Real) @rybread103 @BackupHangman Lowkey can imagine them spoofing the WCW buy out moment with Shane either buying, or trying to buy, Dynamite or Rampage @BackupHangman Lowkey can imagine them spoofing the WCW buy out moment with Shane either buying, or trying to buy, Dynamite or Rampage

Bobby Hill @BobbyHiII_ @BackupHangman Shane vs Eddie Kingston in a street fight would've been @BackupHangman Shane vs Eddie Kingston in a street fight would've been 🔥

The Puppet Master  @KingAustin_K @BackupHangman I wanted him to go there just for the chaos it would cause on Twitter. @BackupHangman I wanted him to go there just for the chaos it would cause on Twitter.

ArmDragon @thearmdragon @BackupHangman Not gonna lie a Darby vs Shane falls count anywhere would've been an all timer AEW PPV party match. @BackupHangman Not gonna lie a Darby vs Shane falls count anywhere would've been an all timer AEW PPV party match.

Ezra Roberts @ezraroberts98 @BackupHangman I wanna see Shane in a feud with Ari Davari for obvious reasons @BackupHangman I wanna see Shane in a feud with Ari Davari for obvious reasons

Pat @Pat_E_Lite @EliIMPACT I would want him to make a one-time appearance cutting a promo, it would be huge @EliIMPACT I would want him to make a one-time appearance cutting a promo, it would be huge

Prior to the Royal Rumble, Shane McMahon's last singles match came against Braun Strowman. It was a steel cage match at WrestleMania 37 Night One.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on a rematch with Shane McMahon

Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon had a brief feud in 2001, facing each other twice in singles action. The first came at King of the Ring 2001 in a Street Fight. They then squared off on RAW where Shane McMahon failed to dethrone the Olympian as the World Heavyweight Champion.

On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former TNA star commented on a potential rematch.

“Yeah, Shane was great. I always loved working with him. Whether we were wrestling or cutting promos. We’ll never live down the match at King of the Ring. No matter how many times I wrestle Shane we will never duplicate that match, ever,” Kurt Angle said. “Oh man, that’s tough. Well, that would have to be a lot of money, I’m talking ten million (On what he’d do if WWE offered him another match with Shane).” (h/t: 411mania)

Kurt Angle is now retired from in-ring competition with his final match coming at WrestleMania 35. The Olympian lost to Baron Corbin.

