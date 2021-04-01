A new stable led by QT Marshall formed on this week's AEW Dynamite

A brand-new faction led by QT Marshall made its presence felt on tonight's AEW Dynamite. During the scheduled clash between Cody Rhodes and fellow Nightmare Family member QT Marshall, the latter turned on the faction by attacking Arn Anderson, the special enforcer in the match.

While Cody, Dustin Rhodes, and Gunn Club were startled by Marshall's attack on Anderson, students of the Nightmare Factory barged into the ring and took them down. Aaron Sollow, Nick Comoroto, and Lee Johnson were the attackers, and they were ruthless with their attack on the Nightmare Family.

Outside the ring, Marshall attacked Arn Anderson again, laying him down. They further brutalized the already busted open Dustin, with Marshall taking him down with a Piledriver on the steel steps. However, just when the newly-formed faction was ready to assault Cody again, Red Velvet showed up to his rescue.

The newly-formed faction of AEW soon left, leaving fans wondering as to what led Marshall to betray the Nightmare Family.

What's next for this new faction on AEW?

After the recent formation of The Pinnacle, led by MJF, a new faction was the last thing AEW needed at the moment. However, this story has potential, with QT Marshall having valid reasons to form his own stable.

He was inarguably the most underrated performer in the Nightmare Family. Now that he has formed a new stable, he can soon find his breakout moment in AEW, eventually taking him to the top of the card.

Apart from this, Jade Cargill's attack on Red Velvet was also intriguing. Is she working with this newly-formed stable? Or is the attack a mere attempt by her to showcase her superiority in the AEW women's division?

Whatever the case is, AEW now has two major stable wars going on, the other between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle. The highly-anticipated Blood and Guts match can serve either of these stories quite well.

What do you think about this new stable in AEW? Do you think they'll be able to stand out? Sound off the comments section below.