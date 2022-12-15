"A pompous, 'know it all'" - Bully Ray comments on WWE veteran's son and his wrestling career amidst online feud

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) has slammed AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. on social media following an unsavory comment by the young star.

During a recent edition of the In Depth podcast, former WWE general manager Eric Bischoff had high praise for Ray and current AEW World Champion MJF. He cited them as two of the top heels in the business.

Ray spotted the clip and thanked Bischoff for his kind words before asking his followers if they agreed with Easy Eric. However, Brian Pillman Jr. had a contrasting opinion and called Bully an "a**hole."

The comment led to Bully Ray verbally slamming Pillman Jr. on Twitter, with a rant that went a long way in proving Bischoff's point that the WWE Hall of Famer is one of the best heels in the business.

"Thanks Brian...I think you're a pompous, "know it all" young boy living off his Dads mid-card name who needs to learn when to keep his fkn mouth shut and listen A-LOT more...and only gets a pop in Cincinnati. Other than that... Keep up the good work," tweeted @bullyray5150.

Pillman Jr. has mainly competed in the tag team division alongside Griff Garrison, having only wrestled one singles match in 2022. He faced Malakai Black on January 5 during the first Dynamite of the year.

Brian Pillman Jr. had a witty comeback from Bully Ray's comments

Not one to go down without a fight, Brian Pillman Jr. attempted to have the last laugh in his online spat with Bully Ray by tweeting out a self-deprecating insult. He seemingly aimed to highlight that he wasn't phased by the Hall of Famer's harsh words.

"Some might say I'm a second generation wrestler, but a first generation piece of s**t... And they wouldn't be wrong," tweeted @FlyinBrianJr.

Pillman Jr. and the WWE Hall of Famer have met in the ring before, competing in a Street Fight at Warrior Wrestling 8 in February 2020. Bully Ray emerged victorious at the end of the contest.

