"A rotten match, with a ridiculous finish" - Jim Cornette says AEW star has become more 'meaningless' than ever

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette is never afraid to let loose on topics he feels passionate about, which is why he has lashed out at AEW over a recent championship bout.

The match in question was the recent AEW TNT Championship match between Powerhouse Hobbs and Wardlow, which ended with "Mr. Mayhem" becoming only the third man to win the title on three separate occasions.

Wardlow's victory ended Hobbs' reign at just 42 days, which might not be the shortest reign in the belt's history, but in many people's eyes, it seemed that Hobbs never really got going as champion.

Speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend reviewed the match by calling it rotten and ridiculous, adding that Powerhouse Hobbs is now more meaningless than before he won the title.

“A rotten match, with a ridiculous finish, [Powerhouse] Hobbs is done as an attraction, he never got a chance. And the bad thing is they put a belt on him and somehow made him more meaningless after he won the title than he was before it because of the way that they put it on him, then they take it off of him in three weeks because it’s the other guy’s hometown.” [13:54 - 14:18]

Fans will hear from the new TNT Champion Wardlow and his new cornerman Arn Anderson this Wednesday on Dynamite.

AEW will have two more title defenses this Wednesday on Dynamite

Not only will the TNT Champion be appearing on Dynamite, but two champions will be putting their titles on the line in hotly anticipated matches.

Jade Cargill will finally look to end the threat that is Taya Valkyrie as they go one-on-one for the TBS Championship. On top of this, Bandido makes his return to All Elite Wrestling following a number of visa issues as he challenges Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship.

SLICK 2099 @slick2099 Orange Cassidy vs Bandido & Jeff Jarrett vs Dax Hardwood are going to be two banger matches. Im actually interested in the TBS title more than I have been in a while, since its hard to tell who will win the match. Kenny Omega & Takeshita teaming up for the first time is exciting. Orange Cassidy vs Bandido & Jeff Jarrett vs Dax Hardwood are going to be two banger matches. Im actually interested in the TBS title more than I have been in a while, since its hard to tell who will win the match. Kenny Omega & Takeshita teaming up for the first time is exciting. https://t.co/r38TPR0ErS

Elsewhere on the show, Jeff Jarrett will take on Dax Harwood, Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita will face The Butcher and The Blade in a tag team match, and Sammy Guevara will take on Darby Allin to see who will face MJF for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing.

