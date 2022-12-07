"A very valuable asset wherever he may be" - 70-year-old veteran seemingly confirms WWE legend's exit from Tony Khan's AEW

AEW commentator Jim Ross potentially confirmed WWE legend William Regal's exit from Tony Khan's company.

Regal was seemingly written off of AEW programming last week on Dynamite. After MJF cut a lengthy promo, he hit Regal in the back of the head with brass knuckles, and the former NXT Commissioner had to be stretchered out of the building.

On his Grilling JR podcast, the veteran announcer called Regal a valuable asset and stated that guys like him are irreplaceable.

"He's been a very valuable resource. You can't replace guys with that kind of experience and in Regal's case, the patience to help these young guys. He was in the ring every day at [AEW] TV, he always had time for the talent, young green guys," said Ross.

Jim Ross continued by saying he didn't know what the future held for Regal:

"I told some of [the talent] the other day 'I hope you guys are paying attention to him.' I mentioned to MJF, I said 'The more you can sit under that learning tree of William Regal and talk about the psychology of being a wrestling villain, you should because he's got great psychology.' A very valuable asset wherever he may be, I don't know what the future holds for him." (h/t: Wrestling Inc)

Tony Khan spoke about there being "too much Ring of Honor" on AEW programming

Some fans have claimed that AEW's homegrown talents don't get enough TV time due to an overstacked roster.

In an interview with the Battleground Podcast, Tony Khan spoke about fans' complaints about too much Ring of Honor on All Elite Wrestling shows.

"I think we only have three hours of AEW TV a week — so I've tried to limit the Ring of Honor focus on 'Dynamite' to the Ring of Jericho," Khan said. "I saw somebody saying they thought there was too much Ring of Honor on 'Dynamite' and I thought that was amusing, because there's almost no Ring of Honor on 'Dynamite' in recent weeks except Chris Jericho and frankly Chris Jericho should be on any wrestling show in the world he wants to be on." (h/t: Wrestling Inc)

ROH Final Battle is coming up on December 10, and the card has been shaped nicely. Daniel Garcia and Chris Jericho will look to assert Jericho Appreciation Society's dominance by defending their ROH Titles against Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli, respectively. It remains to be seen how the BCC will perform without William Regal as its manager.

