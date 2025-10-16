  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  "A woman has her limits" - Renee Paquette addresses suddenly losing her cool on AEW Dynamite

"A woman has her limits" - Renee Paquette addresses suddenly losing her cool on AEW Dynamite

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 16, 2025 01:33 GMT
Renee Paquette is an AEW correspondent (Image via AEW's X)
Renee Paquette is an AEW correspondent (Image via AEW's X)

Renee Paquette is known for her calm and pleasant personality on AEW television every week. However, certain events forced her to lose her cool this week and she chose to address her outburst later on.

The opening of the October 15 edition of Dynamite saw Renee Paquette conducting a sit-down interview with the AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander, and her challenger at the WrestleDream pay-per-view event, 'Timeless Toni Storm.' As Paquette began to talk about their upcoming high-stakes bout, Statlander and Storm began to loosen up and hinted at trading blows.

This led Paquette to throw her jacket and burst out in anger. She then said she only wanted to understand their mindset heading into the match and have a civilised interview. The duo exchanged some heated words as Paquette tried to intervene to calm things down toward the end.

However, as she said the interview was over, Storm asked Statlander to meet her in the ring. Renee Paquette later took to her X to explain her actions and justify losing her cool at the segment's start.

"A woman has her limits…."
Following the entire fiasco in the backstage area, Kris Statlander and Toni Storm marched down to the ring. They wasted no time and began to brawl with each other, giving the fans a preview of what they can expect in their title showdown at the WrestleDream pay-per-view.

The segment ended as Statlander was on her knees, much like Storm moments ago. She offered The Hollywood Starlet to strike her with the AEW Women's World title, but she turned it down and instead handed it over. However, Storm played her classic mind games by kissing Statlander on the forehead before walking to the back.

With their showdown approaching at WrestleDream, it remains to be seen who will leave St.Louis, Missouri, with the Women's World Championship.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Edited by N.S Walia
