"A woman has her limits" - Renee Paquette addresses suddenly losing her cool on AEW Dynamite

Renee Paquette is known for her calm and pleasant personality on AEW television every week. However, certain events forced her to lose her cool this week and she chose to address her outburst later on.The opening of the October 15 edition of Dynamite saw Renee Paquette conducting a sit-down interview with the AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander, and her challenger at the WrestleDream pay-per-view event, 'Timeless Toni Storm.' As Paquette began to talk about their upcoming high-stakes bout, Statlander and Storm began to loosen up and hinted at trading blows.This led Paquette to throw her jacket and burst out in anger. She then said she only wanted to understand their mindset heading into the match and have a civilised interview. The duo exchanged some heated words as Paquette tried to intervene to calm things down toward the end. However, as she said the interview was over, Storm asked Statlander to meet her in the ring. Renee Paquette later took to her X to explain her actions and justify losing her cool at the segment's start.&quot;A woman has her limits….&quot;Following the entire fiasco in the backstage area, Kris Statlander and Toni Storm marched down to the ring. They wasted no time and began to brawl with each other, giving the fans a preview of what they can expect in their title showdown at the WrestleDream pay-per-view.The segment ended as Statlander was on her knees, much like Storm moments ago. She offered The Hollywood Starlet to strike her with the AEW Women's World title, but she turned it down and instead handed it over. However, Storm played her classic mind games by kissing Statlander on the forehead before walking to the back.With their showdown approaching at WrestleDream, it remains to be seen who will leave St.Louis, Missouri, with the Women's World Championship.