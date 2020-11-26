Abadon returns on AEW Dynamite and makes a big statement

Abadon made her return on AEW Dynamite this week's AEW Dynamite episode following Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's World Championship match against Anna Jay.

Hikaru Shida put her title on the line against Anna Jay on Dynamite, and the title match was decent for as long as it lasted. The Dark Order member showed immense improvement in the ring by keeping up with the highly-proficient Champion.

In the end, however, it was Hikaru Shida who picked up the win and successfully retained the title with the running knee.

Hikaru Shida went up towards the ramp and celebrated her title win, but her celebrations were cut short as Abadon's music hit.

The most demented character in AEW crawled towards Shida, who dropped the AEW Women's title and retreated.

Abadon made her way towards the title as droplets of blood dripped in her trail. Abadon then picked up the title and licked the belt as a horrified Shida looked on.

Abadon has officially put her mark on the AEW Women's title, and she is coming after Hikaru Shida next.

Where has Abadon been?

Abadon's push was originally scheduled to begin at the end of October as AEW taped a match between her and Tay Conti for an episode of Dynamite.

However, the match had to be stopped as Abadon suffered a potentially serious injury during the match. It was revealed on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Abadon got hit with an elbow on her throat and she was unable to breathe following the impact.

Abadon was rushed to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, and she was expected to make a full recovery.

It seems like the twisted wrestler's recovery has been completed, and she is ready to get into a title program with Hikaru Shida.

Shida won the AEW Women's title at Double or Nothing in May earlier this year, and her reign has surpassed the 183-day mark.

The Japanese wrestler has defended the title against several stars during her reign, but she has not had a concrete storyline against any of her competitors, barring Nyla Rose.

AEW was always expected to provide more attention to the women's division, and an angle between Abadon and Hikaru Shida is a step in the right direction. Considering Abadon's character and menacing personality, a title change could be in the works.