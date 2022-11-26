"About to become a breakout star in AEW" - Wrestling fans erupt with heartbreak after Tony Khan books another shocking heel turn

Twitter erupted in shock and heartbreak after AEW President Tony Khan booked another heel turn. This time, Dark Order member Preston Vance turned on the group.

Preston Vance, also known as Dark Order 10, betrayed the popular faction by attacking his now-former stablemates John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno. He also insulted Negative One before unmasking himself.

In doing so, Vance has now joined forces with Rush and La Faccion Ingobernable. However, the heel turn has left numerous wrestling fans heartbroken.

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted by expressing their honest opinion on Vance's heel turn. Some claimed this week's episode of Rampage was saved by the final segment on the show.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Chris @MD10Chris



-1 is a natural too. He is making his Dad proud. twitter.com/AEW/status/159… All Elite Wrestling @AEW here on Absolutely despicable acts by @pres10vance as he tosses his mask directly in front of a broken-hearted Negative 1here on #AEWRampage on TNT Absolutely despicable acts by @pres10vance as he tosses his mask directly in front of a broken-hearted Negative 1 💔 here on #AEWRampage on TNT https://t.co/q9sSa9F3vE Seriously, this is Heel Turn 101. Having a heartbroken kid involved always helps.-1 is a natural too. He is making his Dad proud. #AEWRampage Seriously, this is Heel Turn 101. Having a heartbroken kid involved always helps.-1 is a natural too. He is making his Dad proud. #AEWRampage twitter.com/AEW/status/159…

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Preston Vance said F THEM KIDS.



What a fucking heel turn.

Preston Vance said F THEM KIDS.What a fucking heel turn.https://t.co/d3dWBkAVfJ

AsiaCreeps @Creepazoid9 twitter.com/aew/status/159… All Elite Wrestling @AEW here on Absolutely despicable acts by @pres10vance as he tosses his mask directly in front of a broken-hearted Negative 1here on #AEWRampage on TNT Absolutely despicable acts by @pres10vance as he tosses his mask directly in front of a broken-hearted Negative 1 💔 here on #AEWRampage on TNT https://t.co/q9sSa9F3vE This hurt me! 10 how could you This hurt me! 10 how could you😩 twitter.com/aew/status/159…

SLICK 2099 @slick2099 @AEW @Pres10Vance This saved Rampage for me personally and is the best thing for Preston Vance long-term. @AEW @Pres10Vance This saved Rampage for me personally and is the best thing for Preston Vance long-term.

Over the last few months, the majority of The Dark Order members have left the faction, including Stu Grayson, Alan Angels, and Anna Jay, who is now part of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

With Vance now joining La Faccion Ingobernable, it remains to be seen if AEW has any plans to bring Andrade El Idolo back to the company. The faction was originally started by the former WWE star alongside Jose The Assistant.

Shortly afterward, Rush was recruited into the group. Whereas, The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny have been associated with the faction for months.

Were you a fan of Preston Vance's heel turn in AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.

