Absent AEW star breaks down in Instagram video; opens up about scary and lengthy health battle

A much-respected veteran of the AEW locker room recently recalled suffering from a series of three unprovoked seizures since last October. The performer in question is Serena Deeb. She also revealed that she's finally cleared to wrestle.

Apart from backstage responsibilities as a coach in All Elite Wrestling, Deeb is also an in-ring performer in the promotion. However, the 37-year-old performer went AWOL last October, with fans concerned about her status.

Taking to Instagram, Serena Deeb has opened up about her absence since last October, revealing that she suffered a series of seizures.

"I wanted to share a little about what's going on with me. Since last October, I have had a series of three unprovoked seizures. This has been a really dramatic time period for me. It's affected my career, and it's affected my life, and in a lot of ways, it's been scary for me. I have seen a lot of doctors, I have had every test imaginable. For the longest time, nobody could tell me why this happened. Being out of the ring has been really challenging for me. I love professional wrestling with everything in me, and I miss performing, and I miss wrestling," said Deeb.

AEW star Serena Deeb on getting cleared to wrestle

Furthermore, Deeb opened up about how she had spent time reading and researching about seizures over the past few months. In closing, Serena Deeb dropped the bombshell update of her getting cleared to wrestle by her neurologist.

"I have been learning about seizures. I didn't realize how many people experience seizures. I have so much empathy. I know how scary it is, and I just want to send a message that you're not alone and there is always light at the end of the tunnel. The reason I wanted to talk to you today is because I do have some news and it's really good news. I saw my neurologist recently, and he told me I have recovered. I'm officially cleared to wrestle. I'm ready to return." added Serena Deeb.

It remains to be seen when and where Deeb will show up in AEW and wrestle her much-anticipated return match after more than a year.

