Absent AEW star officially announced for upcoming event; Sting and Britt Baker also confirmed

AEW Dynasty is almost here, but several of the company's stars are missing in action. Among them, the most mysterious absence might be Danhausen's. The face-painted star has announced his next appearance, but it's not in a wrestling ring.
Danhausen was absent throughout 2024 before returning at ROH Final Battle. While many fans thought he would finally be featured on television again, that wasn't the case. The 34-year-old hasn't been seen in Tony Khan's promotions since then, although he's kept himself busy on the independent scene.
The Very Nice Very Evil also frequently attends conventions, and he took to X/Twitter today to announce that he'll be appearing at Astronomicon 8 in Ypsilanti, MI. The convention also features AEW stars Sting and Britt Baker, the latter of whom has also been absent for months.
"Danhausen is at @AstronomiconMI day 2 come meet or be cursed," he wrote.
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE
AEW's Danhausen thanks fans after first-ever Australian tour
AEW recently visited Australia for the first time, producing this year's Grand Slam event in Brisbane on February 15. Danhausen also recently traveled to the Land Down Under for his first-ever Australian tour.
The face-painted star competed in four shows for World Series Wrestling, winning three of his four matches. After the tour, he took to X and thanked the Aussie fans for welcoming him to their country, claiming that they were four of the best shows he'd ever been a part of:
"Thank you Australian Fanhausens, thank you @WSWWrestlingAUS for the first time ever Australian debut. 4 of the best shows Danhausen has ever been a part of," he wrote.
Danhausen is a fan favorite, and it's still unclear why he's been absent from TV for so long. Many of his close friends from All Elite Wrestling, such as CM Punk and Ethan Page, have made the jump to WWE. Whether the 34-year-old eventually follows suit remains to be seen.