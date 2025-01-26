Absent AEW star sends a warning to The Hurt Syndicate after its massive title win

An absent AEW star sent a message to The Hurt Syndicate following its World Tag Team Championship victory. The talent has his sights set on the title, going by his question for the group on social media.

The AEW star in question, Austin Gunn, has been absent from TV for the past few months. He last competed on an episode of Collision in September 2024 when he teamed with Colten Gunn and Juice Robinson to take on the team of Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony in a trios match. Amid their hiatus, The Gunns have been missed in the tag team division.

Austin Gunn recently issued a warning to The Hurt Syndicate. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin captured the AEW World Tag Team Title from Private Party last Wednesday on Dynamite. The faction has yet to find out its first challengers since winning the championship.

Trending

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Austin Gunn asked Lashley and Benjamin whether they were in the mood to defend the title just days after winning it. Gunn wrote the following message while reacting to the title win:

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

"Y'all in a defending mood or what?? 👀"

The original post can be viewed via this link.

Expand Tweet

Hurt Syndicate member had a message after winning major AEW title

After capturing the AEW World Tag Team Title, The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley took to his Instagram handle to send a heartfelt message. Lashley discussed his and Shelton Benjamin's collective journey to championship gold.

"Hard work, dedication, and a little bit of old-school grit, it all paid off! We took on two young studs who brought their A-game, but in the end, experience and determination won out. We’re proud to say we’re your NEW AEW tag team champions! This is just the beginning—stay tuned, because we’re only getting started! #AndNew #TagTeamChamps #HardWorkPaysOff #WeHurtPeople #fashionablyviolent #TheHurtSyndicate."

The All Mighty and Benjamin are expected to dominate the AEW tag tag division after winning the title. It remains to be seen which tandem emerges as The Hurt Syndicate's first challengers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback