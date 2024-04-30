Absent AEW star set to debut for major promotion

A popular AEW star who has been absent from television is set to make his debut for another major promotion soon.

Danhausen first made his debut for AEW in 2022 and quickly gained traction due to his quirky gimmick. He was entertaining and the fans loved his antics in the ring. He quickly aligned himself with The Best Friends and would accompany them for their matches.

However, the 33-year-old disappeared from television in March last year only to reappear for a brief time in November and December. However, since AEW World's End, Danhausen hasn't made an appearance for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Recently, PROGRESS Wrestling announced on their social media that Danhausen will be making his debut at their The Devil on My Shoulder event, which is set to place in Camden, London, on 28th July 2024.

"ANNOUNCEMENT Danhausen makes his PROGRESS Wrestling debut at THE DEVIL ON MY SHOULDER! SUN 28th July | 3PM | Electric Ballroom, London," the post read.

AEW star Danhausen and his wife suffered a personal loss recently

AEW star Danhausen tied the knot to Lauren Jiles in 2018, who is also known as Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere. She is the most influential burlesque dancer in the world and has a pretty good following online.

Recently, the couple suffered a miscarriage, which was announced by Mrs. Danhausen on her Instagram account. She penned a heartfelt note for her fans.

"Because I am shadow banned, this post will remain up on my page for a few days for visibility and then will be deleted. CW: Grief, Miscarriage. Hey everyone, I’ve thought long and hard about making this post, but for the sake of my family’s collective mental health, we have decided this is the best route,'' she wrote.

She added:

''Unfortunately, Donovan and I lost our baby last week. We are devastated. This is a matter that we would have liked to remain private, but due to the nature of our jobs, several people were made aware that we were expecting. To avoid questions and unwanted comments, we would like to just put this out there.''

Lauren Jiles further revealed she was taking a sabbatical from social media and from her duties with the Burlesque Hall of Fame to focus on her mental wellbeing.

"In the immediate, I do not feel like talking about it. If I do not respond to you, please do not take this personally. I will be taking a step back from social media for a little bit, but will be on periodically for work related things. We will both continue to fulfill our work and performance commitments. I have also made the decision to take a step back from my duties with the Burlesque Hall of Fame,'' she added.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how Danhausen fares in his PROGRESS Wrestling debut.

