Absent AEW star to show up on TV with his girlfriend to publicly call out Tony Khan in an angle pitched by wrestling legend

A wrestling legend has pitched the idea that an AEW star who has been off television for several months should just show up on TV with his girlfriend and cut a promo on Tony Khan.

At AEW All In last year, Jack Perry got into a physical altercation backstage with CM Punk after he was confronted for taking shots at the Straight Edge Superstar. As a result of the incident, Punk was terminated from the company while Jack Perry was indefinitely suspended. Since his suspension, he has not shown up on television and actually appeared for NJPW. Recent reports indicate that Tony Khan is still upset with Perry over the incident.

Speaking on his Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan spoke about the situation involving Perry and Khan. Konnan even suggested that Jack Perry should just show up on TV with his girlfriend and cut a scathing promo on the AEW President.

“He obviously has heat because he hasn’t been back since it happened. Okay. That’s number one and number two bro I don’t understand how he doesn’t just walk in with his hot chick, get on the mic and cut a scathing promo on Tony and everybody else….’and that you should be thanking me Tony. I got this guy out of your company before he did more damage and I got the…..you know’ and just go off” [6:03-6:30]

Santana opened up on his decision to leave AEW

Santana has been part of All Elite Wrestling from the beginning and was part of several storylines featuring the Inner Circle. However, the last few years haven't been good for him and he decided to finally part ways with the company.

During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Santana spoke about his decision to leave the company. He also said that he just needed to get away and take a break.

"Like I was telling you, my decision to leave AEW came well before my injury. I got hurt in June of 2022, and at that point, I was just dealing with so much in my life, personally and professionally, at work, and I was just burnt out. My contract was coming up in September, I believe, and I had already made the decision that I'm not going to re-sign. I just needed to take a break and deal with the things that I needed to deal with. And yeah, so then the injury happened. So, a lot of that was going on during that time." [From 2:19 to 3:09]

It remains to be seen if Jack Perry will make his return back to an AEW ring any time soon.

