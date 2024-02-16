Absent star unexpectedly removed from AEW roster page

An AEW star who hasn't been seen on the promotion for more than a year has been removed from the official page. The star being discussed is Yuka Sakazaki.

Sakazaki made her debut at the 2019 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. She mostly wrestled on AEW's Dark and Dark: Elevation programs while only appearing in a handful of televised matches.

The 31-year-old star's last appearance came in early 2023. On an episode of Dark: Elevation on February 13, she defeated Vertvixen. Since then, Yuka hasn't seemingly booked by Tony Khan's Jacksonville-based promotion.

On Twitter, it was recently noted that Sakazaki has been removed from AEW's official roster page. As of now, no official announcement of her departure has been made.

During her All Elite run, she faced prominent stars like Riho, Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida. Sakazaki wrestled in Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling and ROH in 2023 despite her absence from the Tony Khan-led promotion.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Sakazuki. Many are thinking the name removal could be a glitch in the website, as it has happened before.

