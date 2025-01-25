Absent top star last seen 250+ days ago dismisses retirement, will return to AEW

AEW star Eddie Kingston has been absent from Tony Khan's promotion for 250+ days. He recently addressed his retirement plans, stating that he doesn't have any.

The last time The Mad King was seen inside the squared circle was at NJPW Resurgence 2024 event where he lost the NJPW Strong Openweight Title to Gabe Kidd in a No Rope Last Man Standing. During the match, he tore his ACL and meniscus and fractured his tibia. he has been on the shelf ever since.

The former AEW Continental Champion recently appeared on Cezar Bononi's YouTube channel. Speaking to him, he addressed his retirement and stated that he doesn't plan to hang up his boots anytime soon because he has a lot to accomplish.

"I never doubted that I'd come back. No, I got more sh*t to do, like being the top guy in the business. It's still a goal. Everybody wants to do the Tokyo Dome which I get, I want to do that too. But somehow I want to do [Nippon] Budokan. If I do Budokan I'm retiring and like you guys would know my favorite match ever was in the Budokan. I got more sh*t I got to do before I call it. Because you know me once I'm done [I'm done for good]."

Kingston added that at first, he was taking his recovery slow, but now he's dying to get back inside the ring.

"I never doubted coming back. It's just the work I know I have to put in. When the surgery first happened I was like, 'Yeah I can take breaks.' But now the goal I want to hit it's like I can't. I don't have time." [11:46 - 13:07]

Eddie Kingston's post-retirement plans from AEW

While having a discussion with Cezer Bononi, Eddie Kingston also addressed his post-retirement plans from AEW.

He said, "I would like to be somewhere, nowhere. That's always been my thing. People who have known me for years... [they know that] when I was planning on leaving wrestling, like before everything happened, I was looking up jobs in Alaska because I know how to weld. I just wanted to be away. So, once I'm done with wrestling, I'm away. I'll have a flip phone or landline," Eddie Kingston said.

It was earlier reported that The War King may not be able to make his in-ring return until June 2025.

