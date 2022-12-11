Absent WWE Superstar Naomi had a message for the new ROH Women's World Champion.

Athena challenged Mercedes Martinez in her first title match since turning heel. It was her third title challenge since arriving under Tony Khan's umbrella of promotions, having previously lost challenges for the TBS and AEW Women's World titles previously.

But the third time proved to be the charm after she drove the champion into an exposed turnbuckle, landed the Eclipse, and scored the pinfall.

Athena was Mercedes' sixth title defense, having most recently defended the title against Serena Deeb at Death Before Dishonor. Her reign comes to an end after seven months.

The former WWE stars drew the attention of more than just the fans. Former Women's tag champ Naomi shared her own reaction to the bout, expressing her pride towards Athena:

"@AthenaPalmer_FG Proud of you" - Naomi via Twitter

Naomi has not been seen in a wrestling capacity since walking out of WWE alongside Sasha Banks.

The pair were said to have done so in protest of their and the women's tag division's booking. They are yet to return despite a change in leadership which saw Triple H take over from Vince McMahon.

Could Naomi be setting up a future bout in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes