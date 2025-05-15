  • home icon
  • Absolute chaos after Jon Moxley retains AEW World Title; massive challenge issued for Double or Nothing 2025

By Sujay
Modified May 15, 2025 02:34 GMT
Jon Moxley (left) and Swerve Strickland (right) (Image credits: AEW on YouTube & Swerve on X)

Jon Moxley retained his AEW World Title at Dynamite Beach Break but what happened next was absolutely chaotic. It also led to a massive challenge being issued for Double or Nothing 2025.

Moxley defeated Samoa Joe to retain his world title after Gabe Kidd showed up out of nowhere to interfere in the match. Once that was done, The Young Bucks came out first and were closely followed by Kenny Omega. The bad guys however had the upper hand as The Bucks lowered the steel cage to attack both Joe and Omega with the help of Jon Moxley and Co.

Even as that was happening, former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland walked out and climbed the cage to take out The Young Bucks and The Death Riders to save Samoa Joe and Kenny Omega.

As they were exiting the arena, Strickland took the microphone and issued a challenge to Jon Moxley's Death Riders and The Young Bucks and proposed an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing. It was something that was not expected at all and it now sets up a huge main event for the upcoming AEW pay-per-view in two weeks.

It will be interesting to see how this feud develops in the coming week as the annual PPV takes place on May 25, 2025.

Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

