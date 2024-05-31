"Absolutely dangerous and totally unnecessary" - Bill Apter regarding AEW's risky spot at Double or Nothing (Exclusive)

Veteran journalist Bill Apter is infuriated with a particularly dangerous spot at AEW Double or Nothing. He recently expressed his anger at the spot being approved to be performed in the first place.

The spot in question is Darby Allin's segment, where he used a flamethrower to set Jack Perry on fire. While it was quite apparent that the spot was carefully planned, it still did involve a fire that could have been unpredictable. Bill Apter, for one, does not think that it was at all a good idea.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter explained his thoughts:

"If you noticed it, they had guys with fire extinguishers on each side, as soon as that happened. I don't know, first of all I don't know how the MGM grand hotel let them do this in terms of like fire hazard and stuff like this. They had to have this cleared away. Somebody told me that they took Jungle Boy's, Jack Perry's body and they doused it in a chemical so that he wouldn't get burnt. But still, this was absolutely dangerous and totally unnecessary, 'cause, where is it leading to?" [9:13 onwards]

Bill Apter thinks the AEW Double or Nothing spot went "too far"

While wrestling has evolved over the years and is still evolving, Bill Apter still simply cannot accept AEW's tendency to pull off needlessly risky spots.

Continuing on his train of thought on The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran journalist explained that the current spot-booking trend in the Jacksonville-based promotion was a recipe for disaster:

"The Elite won over Bryan Danielson and these guys. But the danger involved in something like this. I have changed my ways of watching the old classic wrestling to the attitude era to this era, but damn this went much too far." [9:52 onwards]

While Jack Perry did not seem to suffer any injury due to the spot, it remains to be seen how AEW proceeds with its booking in the coming weeks.

