"Absolutely it could happen" - WWE legend claims CM Punk could potentially return to AEW for a blockbuster match with former world champion

WWE legend Tommy Dreamer believes CM Punk could still potentially return to AEW.

The former AEW World Champion hasn't been seen in-ring since defeating Jon Moxley for the title at All Out. Following the show, Punk was involved in a backstage altercation with The Elite which led to both sides being suspended.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer spoke about the possibility of Punk facing Kenny Omega upon a potential return. The former ECW Champion further pointed out the possibility of Punk working a program featuring FTR against The Elite.

"Could it ever happen? Absolutely it could happen. Would it ever happen? Don't know. I mean, just think of CM Punk vs. Kenny Omega. That's big. Think of CM Punk and FTR vs. Kenny Omega and Young Bucks. These are big things." [6:50-7:07]

Dakota/The Lone Wolf @DaLoneWolf97 CM Punk is trending, can never forget when he roasted The Rock CM Punk is trending, can never forget when he roasted The Rock https://t.co/bjoRaPXUeO

Bully Ray suggested his idea to bring back CM Punk

Bully Ray recently suggested a bold idea to bring CM Punk back to AEW. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray speculated how Vince McMahon would've possibly handled the situation.

Ray further added how Punk could potentially cost The Elite the AEW World Trios Championships. He added:

“If this was in Vince McMahon’s hands, and he was sitting in his boardroom or whatever. And people are saying, 'Vince there's no way, it can’t work, it can’t work.' Vince would be the first one to say, ‘Don’t tell me how it can’t work, tell me how it can work...’ Because if The Elite in their backyard are about to grab those Trios Championships after putting themselves through hell, and Punk would have come and tipped those ladders over, holy sh*t!"

666WindHam666 @GabrielHuggins9 Seth Rollins and Austin Theory Definitely Tease CM Punk Return….. There’s No Way That Wasn’t. Remember twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Seth Rollins and Austin Theory Definitely Tease CM Punk Return….. There’s No Way That Wasn’t. Remember twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/rtoJb382xm

Punk's last AEW appearance was at the All Out pay-per-view when he defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship once again. However, his comments during the post-event media scrum didn't sit well with many, including Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

This reportedly led to a brawl between the two parties. Shortly afterward, Tony Khan confirmed that the AEW World Championship was vacated in the absence of Punk. Meanwhile, The Elite has returned to challenge Death Triangle for the trios titles.

Do you think Punk will ever return to AEW after his controversy with The Elite? Sound off in the comment section

If you use the quote, please credit the original source and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes