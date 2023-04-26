"Absolutely" - Jake Roberts wants 41-year veteran to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

AEW personality Jake Roberts has been a member of the WWE Hall of Fame since 2014. But which controversial figure does Roberts think should join him in the near future?

The answer is Jim Cornette, a man who, despite being a very polarizing figure in the wrestling business today, has done a lot to warrant the acknowledgment. Cornette is seen as one of the greatest managers of all time, thanks to his work with The Midnight Express. He is also known for his stints as a booker in promotions like Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and OVW.

On a recent episode of his podcast, The Snake Pit, Jake Roberts was asked about Jim Cornette. In response, the wrestling legend said:

"He's there to make you think outside the box, and when you come to Jim Cornette, you don't even look at the box."

Roberts was then asked if the 41-year wrestling veteran should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, to which the AEW personality responded with a resounding yes.

"Absolutely, Cornette should definitely be in there. Whether he makes it or not, I don't know, but he should definitely be in there. He has contributed so much to wrestling. Say what you want to about Corny but he gets the job done." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Could Jake Roberts' "monster" walk out of Forbidden Door as champion?

Jake Roberts hasn't appeared on AEW TV a lot in 2023, and neither has The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer. But that hasn't stopped Archer from making his ambitions known.

Lance Archer is seemingly focused on the upcoming Forbidden Door event, which will take place on June 25, 2023. He is currently participating in a tournament to determine the next challenger for Kenny Omega's IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

The Murderhawk Monster will face either Hiroshi Tanahashi or Will Ospreay at NJPW Dominion on June 4, 2023, in the tournament finals. While it's not certain that Roberts will travel to Japan, the legend will undoubtedly have some advice for Archer before the contest.

Do you think Lance Archer will face Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door? Let us know in the comments section below.

