"Absolutely unbelievable" - AEW star comments on upcoming Toni Storm match at Dynasty (Exclusive)

Toni Storm has risen among her AEW peers as one of the most entertaining stars on the roster over the years. A relatively new signing seems to be enamored with her character, according to his recent comments.

Toni Storm's Timeless character has gone through considerable evolution so far, from its inception to her feud with Mariah May. She is set to face Megan Bayne next at Dynasty, with her Women's World Championship at stake.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey is seemingly very taken with the Timeless character. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he mentioned Toni Storm's match as the one he is excited to see, along with Jon Moxley's bout against Swerve Strickland.

"I think Toni Storm and Megan Bayne is incredibly exciting. I think both their matches have been fantastic. You got to see them in the ring a few times, and it's been great. I think the Toni Storm character is absolutely unbelievable and one of my favorite things to watch on AEW. But also Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland I think is gonna be an incredible match-up. I think everything Jon Moxley has been doing protecting the championship has been completely riveting." [4:29 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

The AEW star is also impressed with Swerve Strickland

Apart from Toni Storm, Mike Bailey also appreciated Swerve Strickland and how he carries himself.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, "Speedball" Mike Bailey stated that he was looking forward to Strickland potentially wresting the title from Jon Moxley at Dynasty.

"I think Swerve Strickland has been carrying himself and acting like a champion for AEW even without the championship. I mean, the way he has presented himself and the way his universe has extended to really mainstream popular culture has been fantastic to watch. And I think he would make a great AEW World Champion, and so I am excited to see him try and capture that." [5:00 onwards]

It remains to be seen if Swerve Strickland will be able to take the title from Moxley this week.

Tune in to watch Dynasty on Sunday, April 6!

