Ace Steel shares cryptic post citing 'false allegations' following reported AEW release

Last week, it was reported that AEW had released Ace Steel. This came to light after to his involvement in the controversial backstage brawl at All Out when he sided with real-life friend CM Punk against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).

During the media scrum following the pay-per-view, the former AEW World Champion called out the EVPs for being 'irresponsible' among other colorful words. Chaos ensued later when The Elite allegedly confronted Punk. A fight broke out and Steel supposedly bit Omega, which seemed to worsen the situation.

Steel mostly worked backstage at the promotion and made an appearance on Dynamite to support CM Punk in signing the contract for his title match with Jon Moxley. The former WWE Champion returned in August following a foot injury he suffered in his match against Hangman Page in May.

Ace Steel recently posted an Instagram story with an image of Randy 'Macho Man' Savage and Hulk Hogan, captioning it with 'False Accusations'.

AEW reportedly interested in buying out CM Punk's contract

Since the backstage brawl, all the stars involved have been suspended and stripped of their titles. CM Punk, Kenny Omega and Matt Jackson have been spotted in public following the controversial incident.

Recently, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that AEW were in talks of potentially buying out Punk's contract. They were also concerned about the star signing with WWE, given Triple H's recent trend of bringing talent back to the company.

But Phil doesn't deserve that... 7 years. A comeback for the ages. All of that gets flushed down the toilet if AEW buys out CM Punk's contract and he leaves. He'd be remembered as the most disappointing return in wrestling history. I get you're all mad at him right now. But Phil doesn't deserve that... https://t.co/2VsCVPxQYm

The last time Punk was spotted in public, he was seen wearing a brace on his left arm. This seemed to be the result of an injury during the All Out main event. While his status with the promotion has been reported, there has been no update regarding The Elite's future with the promotion.

Do you agree with Tony Khan's decision to release Ace Steel? Sound off in the comments below.

