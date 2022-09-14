"Acknowledge him for achieving this accolade twice" - Fans furiously react to Jon Moxley missing out on the Top 10 of PWI 500, compare him to Roman Reigns

Fans have furiously reacted to Jon Moxley missing out on the Top 10 of the annual PWI 500 list for 2022.

Despite enjoying one of the most illustrious years of his professional wrestling career, the former AEW World Champion failed to break into the top of the list. However, his AEW colleagues Bryan Danielson, Hangman Page, and CM Punk did make it.

The list was topped by Moxley's former Shield stablemate, Roman Reigns. Here is the 2022 PWI 500 Top 10:

Roman Reigns

Kazuchika Okada

CM Punk

Hangman Page

Bobby Lashley

Cody Rhodes

Bryan Danielson

Vikingo

Big E

Jonathan Gresham

Taking to Twitter, a large portion of fans didn't appreciate Moxley missing out on the Top 10 of PWI 500. Check out some of the reactions:

abbi @mjfapologist jon moxley isn’t in the top 10 on the pwi 500, jonathan gresham is in the top 10, matt cardona is in the top 20 above seth rollins and right below jon moxley. we are truly in hell

jon moxley isn’t in the top 10 on the pwi 500, jonathan gresham is in the top 10, matt cardona is in the top 20 above seth rollins and right below jon moxley. we are truly in hellhttps://t.co/PWAc7Dtzqg

UckShuck: Act IV @Uck_Shuck_IV WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists 2022 PWI500 Top 10:



1: Roman Reigns

2: Kazuchika Okada

3: CM Punk

4: Hangman Adam Page

5: Bobby Lashley

6: Cody Rhodes

7: Bryan Danielson

8: El Hijo del Vikingo

9: Big E

10: Jonathan Gresham 2022 PWI500 Top 10:1: Roman Reigns2: Kazuchika Okada3: CM Punk4: Hangman Adam Page5: Bobby Lashley6: Cody Rhodes7: Bryan Danielson8: El Hijo del Vikingo9: Big E10: Jonathan Gresham https://t.co/WoSvJGz75L The fact that Big E got injured 3 months into the year and Roman Reigns has become a complete and utter part-timer and yet they both made this list over Jon Moxley who’s been absolutely killing it this year is just insane to me. twitter.com/wrestlepurists… The fact that Big E got injured 3 months into the year and Roman Reigns has become a complete and utter part-timer and yet they both made this list over Jon Moxley who’s been absolutely killing it this year is just insane to me. twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

TigerGamingFTWB @TigerGamingFTWB Sean Slate @slate_s42



1: Roman Reigns

2: Kazuchika Okada

3: CM Punk

4: Hangman Adam Page

5: Bobby Lashley

6. Cody Rhodes

7. Bryan Danielson

8. Hijo del Vikingo

9. Big E

10. Jonathan Gresham



Thoughts? Official #PWI500 top 10:1: Roman Reigns2: Kazuchika Okada3: CM Punk4: Hangman Adam Page5: Bobby Lashley6. Cody Rhodes7. Bryan Danielson8. Hijo del Vikingo9. Big E10. Jonathan GreshamThoughts? Official #PWI500 top 10: 1: Roman Reigns 2: Kazuchika Okada3: CM Punk4: Hangman Adam Page5: Bobby Lashley6. Cody Rhodes7. Bryan Danielson 8. Hijo del Vikingo 9. Big E10. Jonathan Gresham Thoughts? https://t.co/S4f1mp9OpE I think the shocker here is that Roman is #1, and Moxley is not even Top 10, but Gresham is. twitter.com/slate_s42/stat… I think the shocker here is that Roman is #1, and Moxley is not even Top 10, but Gresham is. twitter.com/slate_s42/stat…

Steven D’angelo @StevenDangelo14 Moxley should’ve easily been in the top five of the pwi 500. Moxley should’ve easily been in the top five of the pwi 500.

🦅3dxchetan MF'ing Eagle King @3dxchetan

1: Roman Reigns

2: Kazuchika Okada

3: CM Punk

4: Hangman Adam Page

5: Bobby Lashley



Lmao, Moxley is not even in top 5 🤣🤣 twitter gonna explode.

but yeah, Acknowledge him for achieving this accolade twice PWI 5001: Roman Reigns2: Kazuchika Okada3: CM Punk4: Hangman Adam Page5: Bobby LashleyLmao, Moxley is not even in top 5 🤣🤣 twitter gonna explode.but yeah, Acknowledge him for achieving this accolade twice PWI 500 1: Roman Reigns 2: Kazuchika Okada3: CM Punk4: Hangman Adam Page5: Bobby LashleyLmao, Moxley is not even in top 5 🤣🤣 twitter gonna explode.but yeah, Acknowledge him for achieving this accolade twice ☝️☝️ https://t.co/EEPbTOZ7Kx

SincitySean @sfarney21



Gresham over Moxley in the top 10? @BustedOpenRadio Wait… maybe I didn’t hear right but MOXLEY wasn’t in the top 10 of the PWI 500? 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️Gresham over Moxley in the top 10? @BustedOpenRadio Wait… maybe I didn’t hear right but MOXLEY wasn’t in the top 10 of the PWI 500? 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ Gresham over Moxley in the top 10?

Nkala B. @NkalaBandile 🏾‍♂️



But it's understandable since his matches be repetitive.



But CM Punk should've went down because his promo work is still standard, while his in-ring work has great pacing...but slow execution for athletic moves. The PWI 500 TOP 10 has no Jon Moxley. Eish.🏾‍♂️But it's understandable since his matches be repetitive.But CM Punk should've went down because his promo work is still standard, while his in-ring work has great pacing...but slow execution for athletic moves. The PWI 500 TOP 10 has no Jon Moxley. Eish.🙆🏾‍♂️💔But it's understandable since his matches be repetitive.But CM Punk should've went down because his promo work is still standard, while his in-ring work has great pacing...but slow execution for athletic moves.

Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns have had great runs in 2022

Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns have been portrayed as two of the top stars in their respective promotions.

Apart from his incredible work in AEW, Moxley also competed for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling, where he is the current GCW World Champion.

Moxley also continued his incredible work in NJPW, sharing the ring with the likes of Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, El Desperado, and other prominent names in 2022.

Earlier this year, Moxley became a two-time AEW World Champion by beating CM Punk.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has been on an incredible run in WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. At WrestleMania 38, he unified the two world titles by beating Brock Lesnar.

At SummerSlam, the two men put together a rematch for the ages, with The Tribal Chief beating his arch-rival in a Last Man Standing Match. Reigns' latest title defense saw him beat Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in the UK. He will aim to walk into next year's WrestleMania 39 still as the Undisputed WWE World Champion.

What do you think about Jon Moxley's spot on this year's list? Sound off below.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far