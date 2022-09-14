"Acknowledge him for achieving this accolade twice" - Fans furiously react to Jon Moxley missing out on the Top 10 of PWI 500, compare him to Roman Reigns

Fans have furiously reacted to Jon Moxley missing out on the Top 10 of the annual PWI 500 list for 2022.
Despite enjoying one of the most illustrious years of his professional wrestling career, the former AEW World Champion failed to break into the top of the list. However, his AEW colleagues Bryan Danielson, Hangman Page, and CM Punk did make it.
The list was topped by Moxley's former Shield stablemate, Roman Reigns. Here is the 2022 PWI 500 Top 10:
- Roman Reigns
- Kazuchika Okada
- CM Punk
- Hangman Page
- Bobby Lashley
- Cody Rhodes
- Bryan Danielson
- Vikingo
- Big E
- Jonathan Gresham
Taking to Twitter, a large portion of fans didn't appreciate Moxley missing out on the Top 10 of PWI 500. Check out some of the reactions:
Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns have had great runs in 2022
Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns have been portrayed as two of the top stars in their respective promotions.
Apart from his incredible work in AEW, Moxley also competed for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling, where he is the current GCW World Champion.
Moxley also continued his incredible work in NJPW, sharing the ring with the likes of Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, El Desperado, and other prominent names in 2022.
Earlier this year, Moxley became a two-time AEW World Champion by beating CM Punk.
Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has been on an incredible run in WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. At WrestleMania 38, he unified the two world titles by beating Brock Lesnar.
At SummerSlam, the two men put together a rematch for the ages, with The Tribal Chief beating his arch-rival in a Last Man Standing Match. Reigns' latest title defense saw him beat Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in the UK. He will aim to walk into next year's WrestleMania 39 still as the Undisputed WWE World Champion.
What do you think about Jon Moxley's spot on this year's list? Sound off below.
What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.