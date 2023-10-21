“Acting like he's Rey Mysterio” - Fans elated by former WWE champion's AEW debut

On the latest episode of AEW Rampage, Mistico, formerly known as Sin Cara in WWE, debuted in Tony Khan's promotion. This is the first time since 2019 that he has wrestled on an American mainstream promotion.

Mistico, aka Sin Cara, requested his release from WWE and, therefore, was released by the company in 2019. He then started wrestling in Mexican promotions.

In his debut match, Mistico, the World Historic Middleweight Champion, faced Rocky Romero, the World Historic Welterweight Champion, in a two-out-of-three falls match. This match was dubbed as 'Mexico's-Pound for-Pound-Crown.' Mistico won the match by 2-1 falls.

Both of the wrestlers delivered top-notch performances tonight. Fans have been in a frenzy after watching the former WWE Superstar wrestle on television after a long time.

Fans loved the debut match of Mistico and are already craving more of his matches.

A large number of AEW Rampage tickets sold after Mistico's debut was announced

Mistico made his debut tonight against Rocky Romero, and he won the bout. The former WWE star has made a massive name for himself in a Mexican promotion, CMLL.

Per a recent tweet by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, ticket sales increased following AEW's announcement of Mistico's debut.

Rampage had more exciting matchups tonight. John Silver defeated Brother Zay and Kip Sabian. He will now face Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship at the Battle of the Belts.

Also, the Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli defeated Bryan Keith and Exodus Prime. In the night's main event, Ruby Soho defeated Skye Blue in a fantastic match.

What do you think of tonight's Rampage episode? Let us know in the comments below.

